Ali Fazal opens up on his postponed wedding to Richa Chaddha; Says, 'It’s definitely a time to reflect'
Bollywood was all set to witness two massive weddings this year if the Coronavirus pandemic wouldn't have played spoilsport. Rumours were rife that Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chaddha were set to tie the knot this year sometime around April and May. However, the coronavirus pandemic has not only brought life to a stand still but also caused a great deal of pain and trouble for many others. With the virus the centre of everything now, the couples' weddings obviously stand cancelled.
Speaking about his postponed wedding to Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal revealed these trying times have definitely called us to reflect and introspect. He said, "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect."
One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. जन्म दिन मुबारक पार्ट्नर । दूरी भी अजीब चीज़ है - नई ख़ैर अजीब नहीं है , मैं कुछ पोएटिक लिखना चाह रहा था इस्स मौक़े पे। i guess , the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha . . . . . . “Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-मोहब्बत हमारी ! “ - M .
However, Ali admitted that he is indeed 'missing' being with Richa amid the lockdown but is happy "being responsible by following the rules”. “Thank God for my boarding school, staying alone becomes bearable. I can live with myself," the House Arrest actor said.
On the work front, Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. As for Fazal, the actor has bagged a big Hollywood project opposite Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
