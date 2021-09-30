Ali Fazal opens up on his wedding plans with Richa Chadha; To tie the knot in 2022 beginning

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been one of the most talked couples in the tinselvile. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and there have been reports that they are set to walk talk the isle soon. In fact, Richa and Ali were supposed to tie the knot this year, however, the wedding was put on the back burner due to COVID 19 pandemic. And while life is coming back on track eventually, there are speculations about when the couple will tie the knot.

Talking about the same, Ali told India Today that the wedding is on the cards and they will probably tie the knot in January or February next year. He also mentioned that while no date has been fixed, they will definitely have celebrations. “In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don’t know the magnitude of it given the Covid-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations. Sorry, I don’t have a date to give. But we are enjoying our time together. She’s been very busy with her work but whatever little time we get we manage to make the most of it,” he added.

Interestingly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will soon be seen sharing the screen in the much awaited Fukrey 3 which will also feature Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead. Besides, Richa also has Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the kitty.