Ali Fazal pens emotional note as he thanks his mom on her death anniversary; 'Got a beautiful wife...'

Ali Fazal has been in the news ever since he along with his wife Richa Chadha announced their first pregnancy. The couple is in the last leg of their pregnancy and is due anytime now.

Well, apart from this, Ali is also geared up for the release of the much-awaited third installment of the popular series Mirzapur. Amidst all the good things happening in his life, he shared a post remembering his late mother on her death anniversary.

Ali Fazal remembers Mom on her death anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali Fazal shared a couple of old pictures of him and his mother. The first picture is of her from her younger days, posing stylishly with a smile on her face. These pictures are followed by some more pictures of her and in one of them we can even see her holding baby Ali.

Sharing these pictures the Mirzapur 3 actor penned an emotional note for her that read, “I lose you every day! I wish the calendar was a never-ending number trajectory on its way up in one direction only.. and not in loops, like day 22,452.” He also thanked her for everything including a ‘beautiful wife’ with whom he feels at home. Taking to the comments section, Richa Chadha commented, “en route ...patience” with two red heart emoji.

Check out the post:

Mirzapur 3

The teaser of the much-awaited Mirzapur 3 was released recently. The web show featuring, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and others will be released on July 5. The trailer of the show will release soon and we are sure fans cannot wait for the show.

Advertisement

Mirzapur Season 1 aired on November 2018. Fans had to wait for 2 long years for the second season, which aired in October 2020. And now after 4 years, we are all set for the third season of the show. Makers have also hinted at many new faces joining in this season.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur S3 release date: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer to be out sooner than you expected; ‘note kar lijiye’