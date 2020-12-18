Ali Fazal pens heartwarming note for Richa Chadha's 34th birthday: It was indeed the best night to be with you

Ali Fazal has penned a sweet note to wish his fianceé, actress Richa Chadha on her 34th birthday. He has also shared a few adorable pictures with the birthday girl.

Richa Chadha has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 34th birthday with fiance and actor Ali Fazal on December 18. Now, to make her day even more special, Ali shared a series of pictures of himself, the actress and their friend and actor Satyajeet Dubey. The Fukrey star has also penned a sweet note for Richa. The duo has been together for five years now. They were also supposed to get married this year in the month of April but it got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Ali has also shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture of Richa. His note reads as, "I have no idea why I decided the claw. And that lovely expression. But my love. It was indeed the best night - to be with you. And to be able to tell you, how beautiful and lovely you are among other rather lengthy adjectives. And that they will never really get to the versions of you I cherish and have the privilege of knowing. Happy Birthday, Habibti! Onward and upward! The last picture is you in your clumsy self sunkissed! That's how I see you."

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, talking about having Ali as her flatmate, Richa said, "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part."

Richa’s latest release Unpaused premiered on an OTT platform today, on her birthday. She will be next seen in Shakeela alongside Pankaj Tripathi.

On the other hand, Ali will be next seen in Death On The Nile and Fukrey 3, which will also feature Richa.

Also Read: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha dine out after months with Jackie Shroff & Nandita Das, dig into sumptuous Parsi food

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ali Fazal Instagram

Share your comment ×