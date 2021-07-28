Ali Fazal & Pulkit Samrat’s Fukrey 3 to hit the floors by 2021 end, confirms director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh starrer Fukrey franchise has been one of the most loved comedy film series in Bollywood. The two installments of the franchise, which came out in 2013 and 2017 were a massive hit among the fans. And given the stupendous success of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of the franchise. Amid this, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has spilled the beans about Fukrey 3 and revealed that the movie is in works.

While speaking to Mid Day, Mrighdeep stated that while they had plans to begin rolling Fukrey 3 in April this year, it got postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. However, he did mention that the movie will hit the floors by the end of 2021. “We were supposed to take it on floors on April 15, but the lockdown [disrupted our plan]. Now, we will begin shooting by the year-end. We want things to settle down; people should feel safe and mentally ready before going on the set,” he added.

Mrighdeep also explained that the pandemic has been refraining him from giving a go ahead for the movie. He explained, “We don’t know what will hit us next. I don’t want to start [the project] and then stop midway. I’d rather start and finish in one go”. Well, while the fans are eagerly waiting for Fukrey 3, it will be interesting to see what new twists the makers will bring in the third film.

