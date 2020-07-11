  1. Home
Ali Fazal raises his voice against domestic violence; says 'Destigmatize the Issue'

Actor Ali Fazal is all for gender equality, and wants the issue of domestic violence to be destigmatized
Actor Ali Fazal had earlier joined hands with actor-filmmaker Nandita Das for her short "Listen To Her", which addresses domestic violence.

The film also has voices from actress Amruta Subhash and lyricist Swanand Kirkire.

The film conceived and shot in the lockdown as a response to growing cases of domestic violence, identifies multiple forms of abuse.

"Domestic violence is agnostic to class, religion and other such societal barriers. This was an important message for people to come forward and destigmatize the issue. For a systematic shift to happen, we need to support the survivors of domestic violence to speak up and create a safe environment for them," said Ali.

Credits :IANS

