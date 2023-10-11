Ali Fazal recalls Aamir Khan solving Rubik's cube in just 55 seconds during 3 Idiots; says 'he’s very smart'

Ali Fazal first gained fame for his role as Joy Lobo in Rajkumar Hirani's movie 3 Idiots. Although his part in the film was short, his performance opened doors to many opportunities. In a recent conversation, Ali looked back on his time while filming 3 Idiots and was impressed by Aamir Khan's eagerness to learn. He also recalled that Aamir had someone with him who would carry the actor's Rubik's Cube.

Ali Fazal recalls playing Rubik’s cube with Aamir Khan during 3 Idiots

Ali Fazal also remembered that Aamir Khan was quite fascinated with solving the Rubik's Cube during that period and had someone with him to carry the puzzle for him. He shared, “Ek aadmi tha sirf unka Rubik’s cube le khada hua tha (One person was just standing there with his Rubik’s Cube).”

The actor recalled a day when he and Aamir competed against each other in solving the Rubik's Cube, and he was very enthusiastic about the competition. He shared, “I’m thinking I will time him and I’ll match it or something,” and mentioned that while it took him 2 minutes and 40 seconds to complete the puzzle, Aamir, on the other hand, solved it in a remarkable 55 seconds. “He’s good, he’s very smart.” he concluded.

Ali Fazal reveals he was asked not to be a part of Mirzapur

During the Mumbai conclave hosted by India Today, the 3 Idiots actor Ali Fazal disclosed that a few directors advised him not to take on the TV series, Mirzapur. He said, “At the time when I was offered, there weren’t many shows happening. But I have had the fortune of doing my work on the other side of the world. Mujhe waha dikh gaya tha (I saw it coming). I saw the model working. I know a lot of known directors who asked me not to be a part of this (Mirzapur). Ki yeh kya kar rahe ho? Ye to aayega 5-6 saal mein (What are you doing, this will happen in 5-6 years).”

He further added, “The OTT model had been done in the West. So yeah, it is definitely a disruptor. We love our theatres, and I always do a film that is going to be out there. That is there in every actor.”

Ali Fazal was last seen in the recent spy thriller movie Khufiya, which also stars Tabu in the lead role, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is currently streaming on Netflix.

