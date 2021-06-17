Ali Fazal remembers his mother on her 1st death anniversary; Shares unseen video recalling their fond moments

On his mother’s first death anniversary, Ali Fazal shares a beautiful video of his mother and it will melt your heart.

It’s been a year since Ali Fazal lost his mother. It was reported that the Fukrey actor’s mother had died of health complications in Lucknow in 2020. It was undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking moments of Ali’s life. And while he does miss her in every moment of his life, Ali remembered his mother on her first death anniversary. The actor shared a beautiful video of his late mother on social media wherein he was seen having a conversation.

Sharing the video, Ali wrote, “A topsy turvy world indeed. I know one thing, if there is anything out there that can destroy my insides it is grief so thickly layered into me that i see my days almost numbered as this spectacularly energetic protozoa inches its way into the matters of the heart. Tightening its grip every other day reminding me for the first time in my life that i am a mere mortal just glorifying my memories with poetry and dubious writings on the walls. Yet when I read THE diaries, she keeps insisting she was the seed for my existence that her purpose was to get me in somehow. You stupid stupid Alice. Go away. Circle back and join me ahead. We both astray in a topsy” turvy way.. the world hangs upside down.”

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s post for his mother:

Soon, Richa Chadha took to the comment section and penned poured her heart out. She wrote, “I will hold you tight and the warmth from my embrace will melt away the thick layers of grief...and aren't we all just walking each other home, mere mortals all? Spending but a brief moment here, trying to quantify eternity and making sense of the topsy turvy world. Hang in there. 'Tis not for you to decide the schedule of this departure...” along with a heart emoticon.

