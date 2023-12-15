Ali Fazal reveals he did 'stupid things' to impress wife Richa Chadha; recalls they 'bonded on lot of things'
Ali Fazal recently revealed how he tried to impress Richa Chadha and did stupid things. He then revealed they bonded over a lot of things.
Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who legally got married in 2020, first crossed each other's paths on the Fukrey film set. Their romance began almost a decade ago during the movie's production. Ali has now shared the amusing details of how he attempted to win Richa's attention by doing “stupid” things.
Ali Fazal on how he bonded with Richa Chadha
On the podcast Cyrus Says, Ali Fazal mentioned that he was attempting to leave a good impression on her. He admired her, thinking she was an amazing and confident girl. He hadn't witnessed a girl with such a bold and cool demeanor before. Especially when the actor watched her performances in movies like Oye Lucky and Wasseypur, he observed her impressive range of acting skills.
Ali shared, “I think I was trying to impress her. I thought she was really cool, this badass chick. I’d never seen a girl act like that. I don’t think I’d seen someone with that range for a long, long time in Indian cinema. When I saw her do Oye Lucky and Wasseypur, she had this entire range.”
He mentioned that during the Fukrey reading session, he distinctly remembers impulsively choosing to sit next to her, engaging in those silly yet endearing gestures. Following that, they eventually began conversing extensively and found common ground on various topics.
Recalling the same, he said, “I remember we were reading for Fukrey and I don’t know why I just went and sat next to her and it was stupid like those stupid things you do. I wanted to be part of the conversation, and I’m like, ‘Oh, you want this dish? You want this?’ And the same dish is right here. It was unnecessary chivalry. Then we started talking a lot. We bonded on a lot of things actually.”
More about Ali Fazal’s personal front
Although he consistently gives flawless performances in films, in his personal life, Fazal is a devoted husband to his wife, actress Richa Chadha. The couple tied the knot in 2022, and ever since, they have never missed a chance to express their love for each other.
