Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha dine out after months with Jackie Shroff & Nandita Das, dig into sumptuous Parsi food

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Jackie Shroff and Nandita Das recently met for lunch at an iconic city restaurant and tucked into lip-smacking Parsi food.

Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are back to the bay after their short visit to Egypt for the El Gouna film festival. And looks like, the actors are busy with settling in to their new apartment. For the unversed, Ali and Richa were set to tie the knot this year. However, they have pushed their wedding date due to the Covid 19 pandemic and have moved in together. On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their lunch date with Jackie Shroff and Nandita Das.

Ali, Richa, Jackie Shroff and Nandita recently met for lunch and tucked into some sumptuous Parsi food. The group made its way to the bylanes of South Bombay and dined at one of the city's iconic restaurants. Nandita confessed that it was the first restaurant meal after months.

In the photos, Ali, Richa and Jackie can be seen posing for the camera as all of them are wearing white. While Ali and Jackie chose to keep their masks aside while eating, Richa seems to have simply lowered it. Sharing the photos, Nandita captioned it, "Lunch at Britannia. First one in a restaurant since March!"

Take a look at the photos below:

While Ali and Richa's wedding has been the chatter on social media, the Fukrey actress in a recent interview revealed what it was like to move in with Ali Fazal. Richa said, "He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part."

