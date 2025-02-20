Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha express pride as they present LGBTQ+ drama TAPS on YouTube; 'Each and Every relationship…'

In a month that celebrates love worldwide, actor-producer couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are shining a light on LGBTQ+ relationships through their presentation of the short film TAPS. The intimate drama, which first gained attention at prestigious film festivals, is now available for streaming on YouTube starting today, February 20.

Directed by Arvind Caulagi, TAPS offers a heartfelt exploration of a couple's journey to reconnect with each other.

Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, known for their impressive work in the film industry, took on the role of presenters for TAPS. Sharing their excitement on social media, Ali expressed how the film deeply resonated with both of them. "Each and every relationship comes with its own unique love language, and when Richa and me saw this film, we couldn’t help marvel at the way it had captured the truths of being in a relationship," Ali wrote alongside a short clip from the film.

"We are proud to present TAPS—a gorgeous, gentle, and honest love story," Ali continued in his post. He encouraged the audience to watch the short film and share their thoughts, adding that it’s a film that deserves wide attention for the honesty and beauty it brings to the screen. Ali’s wife, Richa Chadha, also took to Instagram to share the clip.

Starring debutant Ullas Samrat, cousin of Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Rohit Mehra, TAPS is a heartfelt exploration of love, identity, and healing. The short film explores the complex aspects of love, identity, and coming together. TAPS shows the beauty and honesty of LGBTQ+ relationship struggles, which are very important and relevant in today's world.

The film has also earned high praise for its projection of LGBTQ+ love. TAPS was awarded the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant, a recognition from the KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions. Its sensitive yet powerful narrative about a couple’s emotional journey stood out to festival judges and audiences alike.

Produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, TAPS was made in collaboration with the KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions. The film’s direction and writing by Arvind Caulagi explore themes of love, loss, and finding one another again, making it a relatable and touching watch for people from all walks of life.

Now streaming on YouTube, TAPS is set to become an essential part of the growing LGBTQ+ story genre in Indian cinema, sharing a message of love, hope, and acceptance.