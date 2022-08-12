Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha to have a quirky sangeet ceremony, to wrap up pending shoots by Sept 25; Reports

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Currently, they are all over the headlines as the duo is finally tying the knot this year. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Richa and Ali are all set to get married in September 2022 and they will also have two ceremonies- one in Mumbai and the other in the capital. The lovebirds were to marry in 2020 but the pandemic played spoilsport. Now, a new report states that Richa and Ali will be completing their shooting schedules by September 25th ahead of their wedding.

According to Hindustan Times, Ali and Richa will be having a quirky sangeet ceremony and the couple is going to be five key functions. “There’s a sangeet, a wedding ceremony with traditional rituals, which would be more of an intimate family affair, and three receptions — one smaller intimate one with the family, in Mumbai, one bigger party for all industry friends, and one in Delhi, as Richa’s extended family is there,” said the report. Their sangeet function will be special with some special performances. The couple is also still talking to people and their sangeet ceremony will not have what is typically seen at Bollywood celebrity sangeet functions.

“Both Ali and Richa will wrap up all pending shoots till September 25 and their respective teams also have been told to ensure they don’t take any more work commitments post that,” said the report. The couple has also reportedly sent invites to some of their closest friends and industry people. Ali and Richa first connected while filming for their film, Fukrey (2013), dated for a while, and then, in December 2019, while on holiday in the Maldives, Fazal proposed to Chadha on her birthday.

On the work front, Richa and Ali will soon be seen together on screen in Fukrey 3.

