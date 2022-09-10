Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha look oh-so-in-love as they pose for a magazine cover ahead of their wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot at the end of September, and their fans have been eager for updates about their upcoming wedding. Ali and Richa are one of the most loved Bollywood couples, and the two never fail to shell out major couple goals every time they post a picture together. This time was no different! Ahead of their wedding, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal posed for the cover of a magazine, and fans can’t get over how gorgeous they look together.

Dressed in regal Indian ethnic attire by designer JJ Valaya, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal looked stunning together as they posed for the cover September wedding special issue of a magazine. Richa can be seen in a white printed Anarkali outfit, while Ali Fazal looks dapper in a white sherwani with floral print. The actress let her hair loose and the gorgeous passa was the highlight of her royal look. The bride-to-be was visibly glowing and the two look extremely cheerful and oh-so-in-love!