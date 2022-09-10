Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha look oh-so-in-love as they pose for a magazine cover ahead of their wedding
Ahead of their wedding, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal posed for the cover of a magazine, and fans can’t get over how gorgeous they look together. Check it out!
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot at the end of September, and their fans have been eager for updates about their upcoming wedding. Ali and Richa are one of the most loved Bollywood couples, and the two never fail to shell out major couple goals every time they post a picture together. This time was no different! Ahead of their wedding, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal posed for the cover of a magazine, and fans can’t get over how gorgeous they look together.
Dressed in regal Indian ethnic attire by designer JJ Valaya, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal looked stunning together as they posed for the cover September wedding special issue of a magazine. Richa can be seen in a white printed Anarkali outfit, while Ali Fazal looks dapper in a white sherwani with floral print. The actress let her hair loose and the gorgeous passa was the highlight of her royal look. The bride-to-be was visibly glowing and the two look extremely cheerful and oh-so-in-love!
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's fans couldn't stop gushing over how adorable they look, and while one fan wrote, "They look so good together!" another one commented, "One of my favourite couples."
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding date is drawing closer and that they are all set to celebrate their union with celebrations spreading across Delhi and Mumbai in September end and October 1st week. The wedding festivities shall include the wedding ceremony, two grand receptions, sangeet and mehendi, and will be attended by close friends and family members. While their wedding ceremony will take place in Delhi, the couple will host a reception in a South Mumbai hotel.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It's happening, Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal to get married in September 2022