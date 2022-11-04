Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s maiden production Girls Will Be Girls goes on floors; THIS Malayalam star roped in

Earlier this year, the film won the Arte Kino prize and the VFF Talent Highlights Award at the Berlinale Co-Production Market. Pushing Buttons Studio also conducted a free lighting workshop called UnderCurrent for women who wish to become gaffers in the industry in June 2022.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their matrimonial union with their friends and family members last month. Now, post their star-studded wedding reception, Richa and Ali celebrated by taking their first production, 'Girls Will Be Girls', on the floors in Uttarakhand. Helmed by debutante Shuchi Talati, the film has already been in the news for the various prestigious grants it has received this past year. The story is set in a boarding school in a small town in the Himalayan foothills and follows a 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious coming of age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

Multi-award-winning Malayalam actress Kani Kusruti has been roped in to play the lead role in Girls Will Be Girls. She has won the prestigious Kerala State award, Filmfare award, the Rome Prisma Award, and the BRICS international awards in the past and is a name to reckon with in the world of independent cinema. The film will also mark the debut and launch of two new young actors, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron who will be essaying the lead roles alongside Kani.

The film is an Indo-French Co-production being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, and the French company, Dolce Vita Films. Shuchi Talati, director of the film, said, "I am overwhelmed by the process naturally and am very excited to make my first film. I feel confident about the script since I received validation due to the numerous grants our project has received. I hope I can live up to expectations. I am working with a fantastic set of actors and a great crew, so I feel grateful.”

Adding to her thoughts, actress, and producer Richa Chadha, said, "I am grateful for these humble beginnings as I always wanted to get behind good quality indies. Shuchi and I have been friends since college and I am happy to be a part of her journey. I am confident she will make a good feature which has huge international prospects.”

Speaking about their maiden production, Ali Fazal, said, "We started this creators lab with the intent of backing new talent. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is the apt first film step for us in that respect.”

Ali Fazal also took to his Twitter account to share the news of Girls Will Be Girls going on floors. He wrote how grateful he is to start this journey. “So happy this gem of a film is now on its way to fruition. I am truly humbled and grateful we could start this journey with Preeti, Kani, Kesav and the rest of this beautiful cast lead by Shuchi Talathi ( director),” he wrote.