Ali Fazal to romance Surbhi Jyoti in Vishal Mishra's new song Aaj Bhi

Actor Ali Fazal will be seen romancing "Qubool Hai" fame Surbhi Jyoti in a new song titled "Aaj bhi", which is sung by Vishal Mishra.

On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a still from the music video. "Something special coming soon #AajBhi," he wrote.

In the image, the two are seen gazing into each other's eyes. Sharing the same picture on her social media account, Surbhi wrote: "Not just another story...coming soon."

According to Vishal, Aaj Bhi" is a very emotional song.

" This is the most personal and special song I have ever made. I have composed, sung and written it. The song comes from personal experiences. This is just not the song… It is a page out of my life. I hope a lot of people will connect to it ," Vishal said.

Vishal Mishra is best known for his song "Kaise Hua" in "Kabir Singh" film.

Also Read COVID 19: Richa Chadha asks beau Ali Fazal to be her ‘quarantine’ as they romance via video call & we love it

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More