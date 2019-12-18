Ali Fazal’s birthday wish for his ‘mohabbat’ Richa Chadha is all things love; See Post

As Richa Chadha is celebrating her birthday today, her beau Ali Fazal decided to make her day special with an overwhelming post.

Richa Chadha has been one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. The diva has impressed us with her versatility on the silver screen and enjoys a massive fan following for the same. Her fans have always showered endless love on each of her characters leaving our Bholi Punjaban overwhelmed. And as Richa turned a year older on December 18, she was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. However, the best wish came from her beau Ali Fazal who penned a special message for the birthday girl.

Addressing Richa as his ‘mohabbat’, Ali shared a beautiful selfie with his lady love. In the picture, Ali was seen wearing a black printed t-shirt with a military green jacket and a cap. On the other hand, Richa looked lovely in her white top as she hugged her man. Their mushy romance in the picture certainly made our hearts drool. Calling the picture one of his all-time favourite photographs, Ali made an attempt to channel his inner poet to wish his lady love on her special day.

He wrote, “One of my all-time favourite photographs of life. i miss. Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. Janamdin mubarak partner! Doori bhi ajeeb cheez hai – nahi khair ajeeb nahi hai, main kuch poetic likhna chah raha tha iss mauke pe. i guess, the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. @therichachadha.”

Furthermore, he also shared a few lines from a poem written by someone referred to as ‘M’. Richa was certainly over the moon with Ali’s special gesture and replied with a series of heart emojis.

To note, Ali and Richa, who shared the screen space for the first time in 2013 release Fukrey, have been dating each other since 2016. However, the couple made their relationship public in 2017

Credits :Instagram

