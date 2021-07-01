Ali Fazal says 'aap pe dore daalta rahoonga' in quirky yet heartwarming love note for Richa Chadha

In his love note, Ali Fazal also hilariously reminded Richa Chadha to answer his call one last time. Check out the heartwarming note below.

Ali Fazal is at it again! The actor who leaves his fans usually guessing with his captions has taken to social media once more to share his thoughts. This time, however, it was for his lover Richa Chadha. Keeping up with Throwback Thursday's, Ali shared an old photo from a red carpet event and wrote, "When we dressed up to champion people to live good lives.."

He then penned a lengthy note and tagging Richa asked her to answer the phone. We wonder if there was tiff going on and this was Ali's way of making it up. In a mix of Hindi and Urdu, Ali wrote, "Meanwhile, @therichachadha teylifone uthaalo begum. Usi pe hai ki - “Phone uth jaa sim sima sim phone “ Sheher badal jaate hain, masroofiyatein jakad leteen hain, safar mohabbat ke maamlo mein aapko aur bhi taynaat kardeta hai. Pecheede maamle hain bhaiya.. aur yeh muthbhed kaayam rahe yahi dua hai, lekin tumse bin matlab baat karne mein jo lutf uthaata hoon.. ya jo aanand milta hai woh shayad hee kaheen mumkin hai."

Towards the end of his note he also called Richa his 'fiance' and said his eyes will always be on her. Ali also hilariously reminded her one last time to answer his call.

"Shakl pe ek beghairaton waala sukoon sa chhaa jaata hai. Haan kabhi kabhi apne aap se guftagoo chhid jaati hai aaynon ke darmiyaan, lekin woh narcissism hai ek tarah ka apne aap mein. Uspe charcha na hee karein toh behtar. Shayad kabhi rajneeti mein utarna pade toh kaam aayega. Filhaal, aap pe dore daalta rahoonga, likhit mein diye hain. Ok goodbye fiaaaaaaansss!! Abey phone utha.."

