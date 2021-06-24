Ali Fazal says he slipped into depression when he did '3 Idiots': 'I was crushed at that point'

Ali Fazal recalled his tough time during the shoot of ‘3 idiots’. The star, who was in the second year of his college back then, claimed to have slipped into depression.

Content Warning: This article contains references to depression and mental health issues.

Actor Ali Fazal who made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the super hit film ‘3 Idiots’ revealed that he slipped into depression while he was shooting for the film. In the movie, Ali played the role of an engineering student, Joy Lobo, who gives up his life for not being able to complete his final year project on time. The actor informed that during the film shoot, a news channel had approached him to comment on teenage suicides in the country. The actor was startled when he was asked to comment on the issue.

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Ali Fazal said, “I slipped into depression when I started with ‘3 Idiots’. I played a small role in it. Do you know what happened? Suddenly they were doing some news pieces, not to sound morbid or anything but at that time, some college students had harmed themselves, and then I got a call from some news channel saying, 'Sir, you've played this role and this is exactly what has happened. How do you feel about it?' and I was crushed at that point. I was naive. I was in my second year of college.” Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ was inspired from Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘Five Point Someone'.

On the work front, after ‘3 Idiots’, Ali Fazal worked in movies such as ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Bobby Jasoos’, ‘Fukrey’, and more. The actor was also lauded for his fantastic performance in the web series ‘Mirzapur’. Up next, Ali’s Netflix web series ‘Ray’ is set to release on June 25, 2021.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

