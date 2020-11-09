Ali Fazal says late actor Irrfan Khan was an inspiration; Asks ‘Why don’t people talk about his work more?’

Ali Fazal will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile. The actor mentions he has full faith in the audience and hopes they’ll see all the hard work that he has put into his films.

Ali Fazal, who is known for his excellent work in Bollywood and in Hollywood, will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ali opened up about his acting journey in the Hindi film industry as well as in the West. The actor is happy the way his career is shaping up in both the industries. When asked about if he is being less celebrated in Bollywood, Ali said it is fine with him because everyone comes around that.

“We’re artistes at the end of the day. I’ll not stop doing the work,” quoted Ali. The Mirzapur star cited the example of late actor Irrfan Khan, who had done many good films in Bollywood and Hollywood. Ali said Irrfan was an inspiration to many but he never talked much about his work. Ali further said that Irrfan’s last film was Puzzle, a Hollywood film, in which he had done a tremendous job. “We should be all over a performance like that one. And even I had the same question that why don’t people talk about his work more this,” added Ali.

The Fukrey actor is not thinking about the negatives, he is looking forward to do more good films in Hollywood. He gets validation for his work. “I think we don’t realise that the world on the other side is very different and I don’t believe in banging drums all across about my work” he stated.

Ali Fazal has full faith in the audience and hopes that they’ll see all the hard work that he has been putting into his films. He said currently the Indian actors are breaking the boundaries internationally. And right now he is at a stage where blind casting happens for him.

Talking about Death on the Nile, he said his origin isn’t defined in the film; he is totally British in it, while in India, we typecast roles for Indians. “That’s the beauty of this world. We get to tell stories and dissolve ourselves in that,” signed off Ali.

