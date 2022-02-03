Ali Fazal says 'let us do our thing' as he reacts to March wedding rumours with Richa Chadha.

Social media was abuzz with reports of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tying the knot in March 2022. l. While they were expected to tie the knot in April 2020, the COVID 19 pandemic made them postpone their wedding plans. Ever since then, there have been speculations about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding.

As per an ETimes report, the lovebirds were set to get married amid the shoot of their film Fukrey 3. They were expected to take a break from their shoot, fly to Mumbai, get married and then resume work. However, there is no confirmation on that front. But, Ali Fazal reacted to the wedding rumour.

Taking to Twitter, the actor hilariously compared the wedding rumour to Bunty Aur Babli and. He tweeted, "Arey bhailog, ek montage iss saari speculation ka banega. 2 saal se bunty -babli ke peechhe lagi shaadi polis. Khunnas mein karaadaali aadhi bollywood ki shaadi. lekin je dono pakad na aaye. but why?#karaakarheerahenge jk. (A montage will be made on this entire speculation. Since two years, cops have been trying to nab Bunty Aur Babli. In anger, they've gotten half of Bollywood married but we still can't get hold these two)."

He further pointed out, "Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing." Take a look at Ali Fazal's tweet below:

Earlier, Ali Fazal had confirmed to Film Companion, that Richa and he are most likely to get married in February or March 2022.

