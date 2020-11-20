Ali Fazal sends best wishes to Gal Gadot ahead of Wonder Woman 1984 release, actress replies 'miss you'

Ali Fazal took to Twitter to wish Death On The Nile co-star Gal Gadot ahead of the Christmas release of her film Wonder Woman 1984. Check out their adorable banter below.

Ali Fazal, an actor who cemented his spot not only in Bollywood but also is known in Hollywood for his films, took to Twitter recently to wish his Death On The Nile co-star Gal Gadot good luck. Come Christmas, and Gal Gadot's superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will be releasing both in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously. And ahead of the release, Ali sent some virtual luck to Gal Gadot.

The actress, who has aced as Wonder Woman, took to Twitter to announce the release of her film on Thursday. She wrote, "IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it."

Following the release announcement, naturally fans were excited and many wished the actress. One of them was Ali Fazal, who retweeted and wrote, "Best of luck Gal. Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this." And Fazal's message for his co-star did not go unnoticed. Gadot replied to Ali's tweet with heart and hug emojis and said, "thank you. miss you!"

thank you. miss you! — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 19, 2020

Gal Gadot's tweet definitely lightened up fans with one Twitter user commenting, "Guddu bhaiya chale America.," making a reference to Fazal's Mirzapur character. Well, we definitely love this adorable banter.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal channels inner poet as he & Richa Chadha visit Egyptian Pyramids: Mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×