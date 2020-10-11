Ali Fazal shares an adorable still with girlfriend Richa Chadha; Calls her ‘Super hero’

Ali Fazal recently took to his Instagram handle to share an all snuggled up picture of him along with his girlfriend, Richa Chadha. He addressed Richa as a superhero in his post.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the cutest couples of B-Town. The duo often shares cute pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Today, Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him along with his ladylove. In the latest picture, the couple can be seen all cozied up together and making cute faces. The 'Mirzapur 2' actor also penned down his thoughts for Richa.

Ali professed his love for Richa by calling her ‘little loco’ in the post and called her a super hero. He also referred to Richa as a cat woman. He captioned the photo, "Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me...see love, they gotz to kno, you is a super hero! The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about. The funk’s’ no match to us .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. Aaight, u go sav’em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . Oh no i mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Show needs no saving. Hehe.”

Further, he added, “I love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it creates a new future.. and therefore dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye. @therichachadha.”

Currently, Ali Fazal is all excited about the release of Mirzapur 2, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. He recently shared the teaser of the same and wrote, “Khoob khel liye defence , ab ba attack se hi jeetenge. #mirzapur2."

Further, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were about to get married in April this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding got pushed indefinitely.

Credits :Ali Fazal Instagram

