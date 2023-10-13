Ali Fazal shares 'biggest insecurity' about Mirzapur; reveals being offered THIS role instead of Guddu

Ali Fazal’s stint in 3 Idiots as Joy Lobo left a mark in the hearts of many cinephiles. People wanted to know who the actor was who played such an intense and impactful role. Then came his Bollywood movies like Fukrey and Bobby Jasoos followed by Hollywood projects like Furious 7 and Death on the Nile. However, he is profoundly remembered by his character Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. But interestingly, this wasn’t even the role Ali was offered at first for the web show.

Ali Fazal was offered the role of THIS character in Mirzapur

Ali Fazal became known as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. However, in a recent interview with Jist, the actor revealed that he was offered the role of Munna. However, he decided to play the part of Guddu in the TV show as Munna was a more author-backed character. He said, “I wasn’t even offered Guddu first, I was offered Munna. I said this is a very author-backed role and it’s a great role but I think I can bring something more to this (Guddu’s character).”

The actor further shared that he had to fight with the director Karan Anshuman in reference to the look of Guddu. Unlike Anshuman’s vision, Ali thought that the character would look good without hair. “For Guddu, I had to almost fight with my director at the time that I didn’t see him having hair.”

Ali Fazal revealed his biggest insecurity on the sets of Mirzapur

Further on, in the same interview, the Prassthanam actor revealed his biggest insecurity. However, that insecurity became the coolest thing about Mirzapur. “Which was that I always felt I was not ready with my body so I started hunching and I would be very insecure. The first time I walked on the set; the director praised my walk. He said ‘Genius, keep it’. But where is it coming from? Everyone is constantly watching you,” he shared.

The actor also had to build his body up to suit the role. However, for that, he didn’t opt for any protein shakes or additives. Rather, he altered his diet and worked out. “My most boring time in my life was working out for Mirzapur. I couldn’t sleep. We would work out for three hours every day and while doing that, you have to maintain your peace because we are creators. I refused using the wrong means,” Ali added.

