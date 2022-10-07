Ali Fazal shares new PICS with wife Richa Chadha from fairytale reception; Has a special message

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple took place in the national capital earlier this week. Keeping the momentum of the celebrations alive, Ali shared new pictures from their fairytale wedding reception and dropped a special message for his friends.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal just concluded their fairytale wedding ceremonies. Recently, the couple held their wedding reception in Mumbai wherein we saw several high-profile stars in attendance including Hrithik Roshan , Vicky Kaushal , Sanya Malhotra, Tabu, and Taapsee Pannu to name a few. Giving a treat to the couple’s fans, Ali Fazal dropped new pictures from their wedding reception and we can’t keep calm.

In the pictures, we can see both Ali and Richa smile at each other and enjoy their wedding festivities in style.

Taking to Instagram, Ali Fazal wrote in the caption, “We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. It’s been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience. And to take in all the love that’s pouring in. More pics to follow soon. :)”

Earlier in the week, if reports are to be believed, news about both Richa and Ali already being legally married for about 2.5 years started to make rounds.

However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple decided to postpone their wedding festivities. With the ease of COVID-19 restrictions in various parts of the country, the couple decided to hold their wedding festivities in a royal manner.

A few days ago, news reports also poured in stating Ali Fazal’s opinions on marriages. In an interview with GQ magazine, actor Ali Fazal said, “I've seen very few marriages work in my life, so I'd like to disprove that.”

"But aside from that, there's something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she's made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centered and I think that's the whole idea; to find that and flow with it,” he said as reported by the magazine.

The magazine further penned down in detail Ali Fazal’s opinion on marriage. He said, “We're all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don't know in what form, but I always know her; and that's the best thing I could've asked for."

We wish the couple a very happy married life ahead!

