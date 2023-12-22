Ali Fazal showers love on Richa Chadha in belated birthday post; takes walk down memory lane with cute video

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo tied the nuptial knot back in 2020 and have never skipped opportunities to shower each other with love on public platforms.

Notably, Richa Chadha turned a year older on December 18 and now, Ali took on husband duties as he showered his wife with love. The actor dropped a love-soaked video for her which was boxed with the duo’s precious moments together and also penned a heartfelt note for her. Read it inside.

After Richa Chadha celebrated her birthday on December 18, Ali Fazal pens an endearing note

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram account today and penned a heartfelt note for the actress. He shared a video that comprises some of the priceless moments that the duo spent together. It also involved visuals from their pre-wedding ceremonies, including the sangeet. Notably, Richa had shared the same video on Ali’s birthday back in 2022.

Sharing the clip on his social media account, the actor wrote, “Am posting the same one you sent me for my birthday …! This is your month. Happy Birthdays my love. Am happy. @therichachadha !” Watch it right here.

Fans call Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha ‘Best jodi’

Soon after the Khamoshiyan actor shared the video to shower his wife with warmth and affection, fans were quick to react to it. While many called the duo ‘best jodi’, others were all hearts for the couple.

Advertisement

“Love Love” “You both” “Best jodi” read some comments on his post. Meanwhile, several others also joined Ali Fazal to shower their belated birthday wishes on Richa Chadha. “Happy Birthday” “Happy Birthday bhabi” read some comments.

Throwback to when Richa Chadha reminisced about her dating period with Ali Fazal

The duo got hitched to one another following their courtship period. In an older interview with News18, Chadha recalled how they used to hang out a lot and meet every month.

“This was in 2013. We would keep meeting each other in one way or the other, be it at screenings or over meals at our friends’ homes. After hanging out so much, we soon realized that we can go out on a date or two and see what happens next. That’s how it started,” she had shared.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 actress Richa Chadha opens up on interfaith marriage with Ali Fazal: ‘It happens in society…’