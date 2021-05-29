Ali Fazal speaks about the ‘importance of mental health’ amidst COVID 19: Be kind to one another at all times

Ali Fazal opens up regarding mental health awareness and removing the stigma around it. He urges people to seek professional help and much more.

Covid 19 and lockdown have been hard for people around the country. There has been a financial breakdown that has affected people’s livelihood while some have also suffered mental health issues due to the constant stress. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal has mentioned the mental health stress during the pandemic and the stigma that people deal with wherein they are not able to discuss the mental health issues. He also mentioned how people let mental health issues build inside and do not seek professional help.

“So many people suffer through mental illnesses and many don’t even recognise it due to the lack of awareness in our society. I think that if we don’t speak up now, it will continue to worsen and cause irrevocable harm to so many for whom help can actually be provided easily. Today, the situation is already worse than ever given the constant stress and fear of Covid-19 and lockdowns, making it harder to cope for almost everybody,” said Ali, who further mentioned that he would like to urge people to speak up if they feel they have mental health issues and “just sincerely be kind to one another at all times.”

On the work front, Ali Fazal is one of the few Indian actors who made a deep impact on his acting prowess in Hollywood. He started out in the west by playing a cameo in the blockbuster franchise ‘Fast and the Furious 7’ and later played one of the titular roles in ‘Victoria and Abdul’ opposite Judi Dench. His upcoming Hollywood venture is ‘Death on the Nile’ based on Agatha Christie’s novel.

Also Read| Ali Fazal channels inner poet as he & Richa Chadha visit Egyptian Pyramids: Mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain

Share your comment ×