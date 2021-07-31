Ali Fazal speaks on Gal Gadot starrer ‘Death on the Nile’ release shift: It can only be enjoyed in theatres

Ali Fazal, who was recently seen as a part of the anthology called ‘Ray’, which was released on a streaming platform got immense praise for his performance. His section in the anthology was titled ‘Forget Me Not’ and he starred alongside Shweta Basu Prasad. Ali Fazal in a recent interview with Hindustan Times spoke about visiting his hometown Lucknow and missing films not being in theaters. He said, “I feel sad that movies are not releasing in theatre like before as I am a huge big-screen buff.”

Further speaking on it Ali said, “The community feel of watching in halls has now narrowed and shifted to our homes, but viewers are enjoying it, so no complaints. I feel happy for them as well as for the industry as the work is very much on a roll.” Speaking about the shift in the release date of his Hollywood venture Death on the Nile. He said, “The way it has been shot it can only be enjoyed in theatres. I hope now both the platforms co-exist and first the films will release in theatres followed by OTT streaming.”

Speaking about his future projects, Ali said, “I am starting my Hollywood film from October somewhere in Europe which will take two months, and then next year I have a new project, Fukrey 3 and of course Mirzapur3 which is being scripted.” He added, “I have shot a very interesting short film which has just two persons —actor-writer Husain Dalal and me. It has been directed by Shujaat Saudagar and I have co-produced. It’s an interesting experimental project which I am sure people will enjoy. Besides, I have also wrapped another short film with director Arati Kadav.”

