Ali Fazal to go on paternity leave after June to be with Richa Chadha and new baby; plans to wrap up THESE films before break

Celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to embrace their parenthood soon. The duo is due with their first child in July and according to the latest reports, Ali has decided to take a quick paternity leave to embrace this golden phase. Read on for more details.

What’s in Ali Fazal’s kitty before he heads for his paternity leave?

A report published in HT City revealed that Ali Fazal has three films in his hand namely Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, Kamal Haasan led Thug Life and Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947. While he plans to complete two projects, he will resume for the remaining one post-break. A source told the portal, “Ali is going to wrap up all his work by June 30 and will then go for a break for four to five weeks to focus on Richa and their soon-to-be-born kid.”

The report further revealed the updates about his on-floor films which noted that Ali has four to five days of shooting left for Metro.. In Dino and Lahore 1947 is almost over. Thug Life, however, Ali will resume in August. The source added, “It will be the first film that he works on after becoming a dad.”

Fazal reportedly will also start shooting for another film around the same time which is yet to be announced as suggested by the portal.

Details about Richa Chadha’s maternity leave

In an interview given to the same media portal earlier this month, Richa Chadha admitted that she will bounce back to work in October. Interestingly, the 37-year-old worked till her last leg of pregnancy while actively promoting her Sanjay Leela Bhansali series Heeramandi.

In the same conversation, she also praised Fazal and said that he is very ‘hands-on’ and is already timing his work commitments accordingly. Richa quoted, “I think fathers should always be around. It’s not just about helping the mother but also about getting time with the child.”

The Fukrey actress’ decision to return to work as immediately as possible after delivery stems from Richa’s growing up seeing the women in her household resuming their usual work almost within a month. “Those women are my heroes,” she had said.

