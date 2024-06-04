Ali Fazal wants his child to have ‘compassion’; Richa Chadha reflects on future she envisions for her baby

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, the popular couple of Bollywood is all set to welcome their first child soon. The couple who has been happily married for nearly four years now announced the news of their pregnancy earlier this year in February. On various occasions, soon-to-be mother Richa Chadha has given insights into her embracing motherhood journey.

In a recent conversation, the Heeramandi actress along with her husband sat for an interview and spilled beans on the kind of future they envision for their child. Read on to know their interesting answers.

Ali Fazal wants his child to have 'compassion'

Soon-to-be parents, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently expressed their happiness and excitement on embracing parenthood. During the conversation, the couple was asked about the future they hope for their child. In response to this, the Mirzapur actor stated that he has experienced certain things in life that he wouldn’t want his kid to go through. He also mentioned that he has seen things that have gone missing in the new generation but need to be re-established.

“Our etiquette and value system need to be carried forward. I don’t want to have a textbook answer for this. There’s a new fingerprint that’s coming. That’s how the world moves, everyone is different. We can’t decide things for others. I want my child to have some level of compassion. I want a future where we have trees and clean air,” he said while speaking to ETimes.

Richa Chadha on the kind of future she envisions for her child

In contrast to her husband’s reply, Richa had a ‘dark and disturbing’ response. The actress expressed her belief, opining that their kids will not have a better life in comparison to theirs. She made her point by highlighting her concern over the increase in the rate of environment destruction. Nevertheless, the actress is hopeful of the upcoming generation who will be able to ‘dissect things.’

She said, “I have a lot of faith in Gen Z, Alpha, and their ability to dissect things like gender and climate activism. They inspire me. We are living through an event of mass extinction, deforestation, heat wave warming, all over the world the tide is tilting towards authoritarianism. There’s war and violence. I am hopeful for a better future but it’s stupid to think that we don’t have work to do.”

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Netflix’s Heeramandi as Lajjo while Ali Fazal will be next seen in the eagerly-awaited Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur Season 3.

