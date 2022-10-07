Ali Fazal was all kisses on watching his beautiful bride Richa Chadha at their wedding; VIDEO

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal just concluded the ceremonies of their fairytale wedding. While the mehendi, sangeet took place in the national capital earlier this week, the wedding reception of the power couple took place in Mumbai wherein we saw several stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Tabu in attendance.

The romance between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal brewed when they were filming for the film Fukrey in the year 2013. Since then, the couple’s life together progressed in a positive direction. Today, we have got a glimpse of their wedding ceremony held in Delhi, wherein we can see that Ali was all kisses to his darling wife Richa Chadha.