Ali Fazal was all kisses on watching his beautiful bride Richa Chadha at their wedding; VIDEO
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha just concluded their fairytale wedding and their wedding videos are going viral on the internet. Check out the latest video here.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal just concluded the ceremonies of their fairytale wedding. While the mehendi, sangeet took place in the national capital earlier this week, the wedding reception of the power couple took place in Mumbai wherein we saw several stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Tabu in attendance.
The romance between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal brewed when they were filming for the film Fukrey in the year 2013. Since then, the couple’s life together progressed in a positive direction. Today, we have got a glimpse of their wedding ceremony held in Delhi, wherein we can see that Ali was all kisses to his darling wife Richa Chadha.
Check out the video here.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, if reports are to be believed, are legally married to each other for 2.5 years. However, owing to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not hold their wedding ceremony in a grand manner. With the ease of COVID-19 restrictions, the couple decided to tie the knot in the public sphere on October 4. We wish the couple a happy married life ahead!
