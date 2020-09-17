Ali Fazal wishes to learn THIS from girlfriend Richa Chadha as he pens the sweetest random note for her

Ali Fazal's post for Richa Chadha garnered attention not only from fans but celebs like Tahira Kashyap, Shibani Dandekar and Pulkit Samrat as well. Check it out below.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha may not have a crazy fan following like some of the extremely popular couples like 'Deepveer' and 'Virushka' but they do have a loyal fan base that adores them to bits. That is why when either of them share mushy photos or videos, which is not often, their fans fall in love with them all over again. Ali Fazal gave fans another such reason today as he shared a throwback photo of him and Richa. The love birds can be seen looking into each other's eyes.

If you're wondering what's the occasion, let us tell you that Ali penned the sweetest note for Richa randomly. He also wrote about how he wishes to learn 'cathartic empathy' from the actress. The caption for the picture read, "Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it. Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. @therichachadha."

Ali Fazal's post garnered attention not only from fans but celebs as well. Tahira Kashyap dropped two heart emojis and so did Shibani Dandekar. Whereas Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Arree!! Kya baat!! Kya baat!!".

The couple were set to get married this year but the coronavirus pandemic delayed and pushed their plans indefinitely. They will most likely do it next year but haven't confirmed the same.

