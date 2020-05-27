Ali Fazal's hilarious take on his 'Eid Wala' PIC with Richa Chadha wins the internet; Says 'Love ain't easy'

Ali Fazal's hilarious take on his 'Eid Wala' selfie with ladylove Richa Chadha is winning over the internet. Check out his latest Instagram post.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have now become Bollywood’s most favourite and beloved couple. The fact that the two of them are going to tie the knot soon has excited many of their ardent fans. However, the power couple has postponed their much-awaited wedding because of the Coronavirus crisis that has adversely affected the country. Their marriage will now take place in the month of October. The two of them have revealed that the decision has been taken keeping in mind everyone’s safety.

Ali Fazal has now shared a picture with his ladylove on social media thereby grabbing everyone’s attention. Needless to say, the couple looks adorable in the picture as they strike poses while looking at the camera. Richa looks undeniably pretty in an off-white salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. The bindi on her forehead further adds to her beauty as seen in the picture. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black kurta and wraps a scarf on his neck.

He then adds a hilarious caption that is sure to leave everyone in splits as it’s quite relatable too. Here’s what Ali writes, “Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. “. Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. phirse - Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh........”

Check out Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s latest post below:

As soon as the Fukrey actor shared this post on social media, comments started pouring in from all of their fans, well-wishers, and other colleagues from the industry. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media from earlier this year mainly because of their wedding shenanigans. The most shocking part here is that the couple initially refuted the rumours only to announce about tying the knot soon a few days later! Media reports also suggest that the power couple has also applied for marriage registration much to the excitement of their fans.

Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ali Fazal had spilled the beans about his marriage plans with Richa Chadha amidst the COVID-19 crisis. He has revealed in the same interview that the two of them plan to celebrate only after everything gets back to normal. The actor has, indeed, accepted the fact that their wedding plans have been pushed further. Interestingly, Ali has also talked about a piece of good news that they will be announcing publicly but it will be brought along with their wedding. The actor has further revealed that he is currently working on some script of what happens to be a period film.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in the 2019 movie featuring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shoff, Chunky Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. It has been produced by Maanayata Dutt and directed by Deva Katta. He will next feature in the American mystery thriller titled Death on the Nile which has been directed by Kenneth Branagh. It also features Kenneth Branagh himself, Gal Gadot, Annette Benning, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, and others in the lead roles. Talking about Richa Chadha, she was last seen in the sports drama Panga featuring and Jassie Gill in the lead roles. As expected, she has been appreciated for her stellar performance in the movie. The promising actress will be next seen in a movie titled Bholi Punjaban.

