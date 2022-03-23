Ali Fazal's message to his Fukrey gang as he misses shooting with them: Karo Karo, Shoot Karo.

It is known by now that Ali Fazal is not going to be a part of Fukrey 3. The third instalment in the comedy series has already gone on floors and shooting is underway in full swing. We had reported a few weeks ago that Ali Fazal had to drop out last minute as he already had a packed filming schedule with Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya. However, looks like the actor is missing his Fukrey gang.

On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram to drop a picture with the team as he met them over lunch. The photo was initially shared by actor Pulkit Samrat who will be seen in the film. Looks like Ali was visiting the team on set and they all decided to head out for a meal.

While Ali is not part of the film, his girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha will be reprising her pivotal character. She was also a part of the lunch squad along with Kriti Kharbanda and Varun Sharma. Sharing the photo, Ali also had a message for his Fukrey gang as he captioned it, "awhh man i miss you guys!! Karo Karo. Shoot karo. #Repost @pulkitsamrat ."

While Ali Fazal won't be a part of Fukrey 3, his character will also not be replaced. A source had revealed earlier that the makers will justify his absence.

