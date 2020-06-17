Ali Fazal's mother passes away on June 17 in Lucknow owing to health complications

Ali Fazal's mother has passed away on Wednesday morning after some frequent health complications. She breathed her last in Lucknow.

Ali Fazal's mother has passed away after battling frequent health complications. She breathed her last in Lucknow on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A statement on the behalf of the actor has been released by his spokesperson that reads, "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point."

Ali himself has shared an emotional post on social media while grieving the loss of his mother. The actor writes, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." He has also shared a throwback picture of her along with the post. The actor was known to be very close to his mother and often shared posts dedicated to her on social media.

Here's what Ali Fazal has shared on Twitter:

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / / अली (alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Talking about Ali, the actor was supposed to tie the knot with Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha earlier this year but the couple have postponed their wedding as of now owing to the unprecedented situation happening in the country because of the Coronavirus lockdown. Ali Fazal himself had confirmed the news during one of his interviews with a leading portal. He is currently gearing up for the release of one of his Hollywood projects titled Death on the Nile.

