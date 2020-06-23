  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ali Zafar ‘still can’t get over’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Remembers him as warm and nice person

As the country mourns the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ali Zafar shared a throwback picture with the late actor and remembered him as one of the warmest persons of the industry.
16724 reads Mumbai
Ali Zafar ‘still can’t get over’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Remembers him as warm and nice person Ali Zafar ‘still can’t get over’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Remembers him as warm and nice person
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed last on June 14, 2020, and it has left the nation heartbroken and numb. Although it’s been a week since the actor has passed away, his fans and friends are still struggling to get in terms with this harsh reality. Several celebrities have posted condolence messages for the Kai Po Che star and expressed their grief over his unfortunate demise. Recently, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar also remembered Sushant and posted an unseen picture with the late actor on social media.

In the picture, Ali was seen posing with Sushant, Rohini Iyer and producer Shabinaa and they were all smiles and were having a good time together. Recalling the happy moments with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan stated that he can’t get over Sushant’s demise. “Thank you for sharing this Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it. @rohiniyer @shabskofficial #sushantsinghrajput,” Ali wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Ali Zafar’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence and it was reported that the Raabta star had committed suicide. In fact, the actor’s provisional post-mortem report also revealed that the cause of his death of asphyxiation due to hanging. It was also reported that the Mumbai police didn’t recover any suicide note from his residence.

Also Read: When Katrina Kaif praised Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni on being asked about a young actor she admires

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement