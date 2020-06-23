Ali Zafar ‘still can’t get over’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Remembers him as warm and nice person

As the country mourns the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ali Zafar shared a throwback picture with the late actor and remembered him as one of the warmest persons of the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed last on June 14, 2020, and it has left the nation heartbroken and numb. Although it’s been a week since the actor has passed away, his fans and friends are still struggling to get in terms with this harsh reality. Several celebrities have posted condolence messages for the Kai Po Che star and expressed their grief over his unfortunate demise. Recently, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar also remembered Sushant and posted an unseen picture with the late actor on social media.

In the picture, Ali was seen posing with Sushant, Rohini Iyer and producer Shabinaa and they were all smiles and were having a good time together. Recalling the happy moments with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan stated that he can’t get over Sushant’s demise. “Thank you for sharing this Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it. @rohiniyer @shabskofficial #sushantsinghrajput,” Ali wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Ali Zafar’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence and it was reported that the Raabta star had committed suicide. In fact, the actor’s provisional post-mortem report also revealed that the cause of his death of asphyxiation due to hanging. It was also reported that the Mumbai police didn’t recover any suicide note from his residence.

