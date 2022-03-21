Alia Bhatt & Aamir Khan get papped at airport as they return from RRR promotions in Delhi; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan have returned from Delhi where they were promoting the former’s much-awaited film RRR yesterday. A few moments back, the two actors were papped at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as they landed in the city. Alia was seen donning a bright yellow salwar suit, and her hair was styled in a bun. Aamir, on the other hand, was seen in comfortable casuals featuring a white tee-shirt and a pair of light blue denim pants. He also threw on a light pink shirt on top.

Talking about RRR, SS Rajamouli’s much-talked-about magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads is all set to hit theatres on the 25th of March. With only a few days left for the release, the actors and makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. Yesterday, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Alia were in the country capital for the same. Aamir Khan joined them at the event as well. He was also seen learning the hook step of the popular number of the movie, Naato Naato (Nacho Nacho in Hindi) with the lead actors. The pan-India movie will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan’s pictures:

Apart from RRR, Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit cinemas on the 11th of August, 2022.

