Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar & others heap praises on Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer

Ever since the first look of 83 was released, it created a lot of buzz and fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer. Well, today morning the trailer of the Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama was released and it left all his fans awestruck and speechless. From Ranveer’s perfect transition into Kapil Dev, Deepika’s charm and Pankaj Tripathi’s screen presence fans have been going gaga over everything. Well, not just the fans even the BTown celebs have been taking to their social media to praise the trailer. From Alia Bhatt to Abhishek Bachchan a lot of them have reacted to the trailer of 83.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of 83 and wrote, “Gave me goosebumps!!! I literally cannot wait.” Dia Mirza on her Twitter handle wrote, “Goosebumps” as she shared the Ranveer Singh starrer’s trailer. Madhavan wrote, “THIS ONE IS A MASSS BLOCKBUSTER-My Bro @RanveerOfficial and @JiivaOfficial are bloody brilliant. Fantasticccc.” Karan Johar also wrote, “Humungous congratulations to the entire cast and crew!!! This gave me goose bumps and is so emotional and arousing! BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER! Kabir !!! You’re the man and Ranveer you just became Kapil Dev with the ease of a veteran! Badhai ho!”

Take a look at the tweets:

The film had been awaiting release since April 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Kabir Khan's directorial's release was put on hold. Now, as theatres have reopened, 83 is set to hit the screens on Christmas. The film is backed by Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. It is all set to release on December 24, 2021.

