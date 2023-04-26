Alia Bhatt aces denim-on-denim trend as she returns to Mumbai in style; Fans gush over her 'flawless skin'

Actress Alia Bhatt was recently seen travelling to Dubai sans her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor. After spending a day there, she was seen returning to Mumbai on Tuesday night. The paparazzi clicked the new mommy at the Mumbai airport as she returned in style. Alia looked all things stylish as she aced the denim-on-denim trend. Interestingly, her no-makeup look and flawless skin grabbed everyone's attention.

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai in style

In the video, Alia, who never fails to impress when it comes to fashion, was seen sporting a white tank top styled with a denim jacket and jeans. She paired her look with white sneakers, open tresses and no makeup. The actress was seen exuding a natural glow and dishing our major goals with her flawless skin. Before leaving the airport, Alia was seen posing for the paparazzi. Have a look:

After her video was shared online, fans were seen praising her flawless and glowing skin. A fan commented, "Her glowing face. omg she better drop that skin routine." Another fan wrote, "Have to admit she has got flawless skin." One of the comments also read, "My beautiful alooo..She is looking so pretty without makeup..it's called natural beauty."

Meanwhile, Alia will be making her MET Gala debut this year. Fans are excited to see her slay on the red carpet. This year, she will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently wrapped up the shooting in Kashmir. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The film will be released on July 28.

