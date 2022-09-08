Alia Bhatt aces her maternity look in a tangerine dress ahead of Brahmastra release; PICS

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been in the headlines for quite some time now, not only because of her upcoming film Brahmastra along with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor but also because of her classy fashion looks. The Raazi actress leaves no stone unturned to inspire her fans with her elegant, classy, and poise fashion statement. With barely a day left for Brahmastra's release, Alia Bhatt has dropped new pictures of herself in a tangerine-coloured attire.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Post

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she took over Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif by crossing over 70 million followers on Instagram thereby becoming the third most followed Indian actress on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. Given such a fan base, she is truly acing her beauty and looks like a Queen. Today, she was flaunting a short tangerine-coloured dress that was tightly wrapped around her body. She paired her look with a bright tangerine lip shade and opted to keep her hair open along with a subtle smile.

