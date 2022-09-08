Alia Bhatt aces her maternity look in a tangerine dress ahead of Brahmastra release; PICS
Alia Bhatt has been making headlines as she is gracefully donning her maternity looks.
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been in the headlines for quite some time now, not only because of her upcoming film Brahmastra along with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor but also because of her classy fashion looks. The Raazi actress leaves no stone unturned to inspire her fans with her elegant, classy, and poise fashion statement. With barely a day left for Brahmastra's release, Alia Bhatt has dropped new pictures of herself in a tangerine-coloured attire.
Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Post
Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she took over Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif by crossing over 70 million followers on Instagram thereby becoming the third most followed Indian actress on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. Given such a fan base, she is truly acing her beauty and looks like a Queen. Today, she was flaunting a short tangerine-coloured dress that was tightly wrapped around her body. She paired her look with a bright tangerine lip shade and opted to keep her hair open along with a subtle smile.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the most loved stars in Bollywood. They never fail in setting couple goals. The couple is on cloud nine these days as they are soon going to embrace parenthood in the coming months. Apart from that, these two are also grabbing all the limelight for their upcoming film Brahmastra.
About Brahmastra
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September across the world, although before this, there will be Thursday night previews in selected centers in and outside India. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
This will be the second release for Ranbir Kapoor this year, after his big-budget historical drama Shamshera. The Wake Up Sid actor will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal. Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Darlings, has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.
