Alia Bhatt on adapting to Ranbir Kapoor's family: Everything is done together; It's given me new layer in life

Alia Bhatt is all set to feature as the first guest of 'Koffee With Karan 7' alongside her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. This marks the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' first interview after getting married to her longtime boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The duo's wedding was an intimate affair and only the couple's close family members were a part of it. Now, in the first episode of KWK S7, Alia talked about adapting the family culture of the Kapoors.

Alia talked about how she was brought up in a nuclear family and how she has fit into the huge Kapoor clan. She said: "I have been brought up between me, my mum (Soni Razdan), my sister (Shaheen Bhatt), and my father (Mahesh Bhatt). That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."

Recently, Ranbir and Alia announced that they will be welcoming their first baby together. The announcement was made by the Student Of The Year actress on her social media handle. The two got married after being in a relationship for 5 years. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their fantasy-drama film, Brahmastra in 2017.

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is slated to release on September 9 this year.

