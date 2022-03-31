Alia Bhatt addresses rumours she's upset with SS Rajamouli's RRR team; Clarifies in long Insta note

Alia Bhatt has been basking in the success of her recently released movies RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. With this film, the actress has not only made her debut in the South but also stepped into the Pan-India film juncture. But recently it was reported that the actress is upset with SS Rajamouli and the entire team for the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of the film. In fact, Alia has even deleted a few posts related to RRR that added fuel to the fire. But now, the actress took to her Instagram stories to finally put rumours to rest and clarified that she is not upset with anyone.

In the long post that Alia Bhatt shared, she wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film.”

Alia Bhatt further added, “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite her real-life BF Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

