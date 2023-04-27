Alia Bhatt addresses rumours that she lost weight ‘unnaturally’ post delivery: ‘The truth is…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood last year, as they welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. A few months post-delivery, Alia Bhatt resumed workout and shared a picture of herself attempting the aerial yoga inversion, under the guidance of her trainer Anshuka Parwani. However, in her caption, Alia Bhatt advised ‘fellow mamas’ to listen to their body post-delivery, and to not attempt anything that their gut tells them not to. She wrote that every body is different, and that new moms should speak to their doctors before doing anything that involves exercise. Now, in a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress talked about her post-partum fitness journey, and revealed that she hasn’t put any pressure on herself to get back in shape post-delivery.

Alia Bhatt rumours about her weight loss after delivery

While speaking with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt said that one of the main reasons why she set a target for her to lose weight was because some shoots that required her to look a certain way, had to be put on halt when she announced her pregnancy. Alia said, “My job is a visual medium so I do need to present myself in a certain way, sometimes also for continuity.” She said that despite that, she wasn’t being hard on herself to lose weight as she was incredibly proud of what her body had done when she delivered Raha. Alia added that people think she lost weight unnaturally, but that wasn’t the case.

“I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally but the truth is that I can’t even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I’m breastfeeding and can’t be given anesthesia,” she said. She said that a lot of people are under the impression that those who work in the film industry do unnatural things to their bodies to bounce back in shape post-delivery. “That’s why I felt like it was important to document parts of my fitness journey on Instagram. I didn’t put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that,” said Alia.

Alia Bhatt shared that she eats clean and works out 6 days a week, and this is something she continued throughout her pregnancy as well. She said that she increased her calorie intake by 10 percent every trimester as she was advised by her nutritionist. She said she did everything naturally, during pregnancy as well as post-pregnancy. Alia added that she avoided checking her weight every day, and would only step on the scale once in 2 weeks. Alia concluded that women are supposed to put on a certain amount of weight during pregnancy and that it is completely okay.

