Alia Bhatt adds a pop of colour with vibrant OOTD as she gets clicked outside her house; WATCH

Alia Bhatt has been quite busy with the shoots of her upcoming projects. Amid this, the paparazzi caught her in the frame while she returned to her house. Her casual OOTD will leave you in awe.

Actress is among the stars who never fail to make heads turn with their style. Be it rocking a casual outfit for the day or a red carpet look, Alia always leaves fans inspired with her sartorial choices. Lately, she has been in the headlines owing to the shoots of her films, Ganguabai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. The star resumed work after isolating and speaking to her doctor post Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her beau had tested positive for COVID 19. Amid her busy schedule, the shutterbugs caught her at her residence on Friday.

In the video, we can see Alia getting out of her car. She is seen clad in a maroon t-shirt with matching tights. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is seen opting for a casual look for the day and her hair was tied up in a bun. She teamed up white flats with her look and her shade of maroon added a pop of colour to her overall casual look. As she got out of the car, she is seen talking over the phone. She did not pose for the paps and headed straight inside her building.

The gorgeous star surely knows how to amp up her style even on a casual day. Just yesterday, Alia celebrated 5 years of her film Kapoor & Sons with a BTS video montage featuring , late and other actors from the film.

Take a look:

Not just this, she has been in the news for her look as Sita in RRR. On her birthday, Alia revealed her look from the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer and left fans in awe. Besides this, she will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and its teaser got rave reviews from fans. Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor is also being filmed. The shoot had resumed a few weeks back. However, Ranbir tested positive for COVID 19 and things came to a halt. Nevertheless, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi is arriving in theatres on July 30, 2021, and fans are excited about it.

