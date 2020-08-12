  1. Home
Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur's Sadak 2 trailer pushed after Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis

According to sources, the team of Sadak 2 pushed the trailer's release owing to Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis. No new date has been announced as yet.
After dropping character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers of Sadak 2 were set to release the film's trailer on Tuesday, 11 August. However, as Tuesday came, there was no sign of any announcement from Vishesh Films, Alia Bhatt who had earlier shared the posters or Disney Plus Hotstar -- the OTT platform where the film is set to release. It was only late on Tuesday night that news reports of Sanjay Dutt getting diagnosed with lung cancer surfaced. 

According to sources, the team of Sadak 2 pushed the trailer's release owing to Sanjay Dutt's diagnosis. There has been no official announcement on when the film's trailer will release next. However, it is expected to take place soon, considering that the film is set to release on 28 August. 

As for Sanjay Dutt, as per reports, the 61-year-old actor has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. He will reportedly be leaving for US to undergo immediate medical treatment. The actor was recently hospitalised for two days at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he experienced breathlessness and his oxygen saturation level dipped. 

While he was back home, Dutt took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will be taking a break from work. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well- wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”     

