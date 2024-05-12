Alia Bhatt admires Taylor Swift, Kate Winslet; says THIS about Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in India at the moment. She has also made her presence felt on the global stage, most recently with her appearance at the Met Gala 2024.

In a recent interview, Alia revealed the names of renowned personalities that inspired her work. She disclosed her fondness for Taylor Swift and Kate Winslet and showered Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shreya Ghoshal with immense praise.

Alia Bhatt on global figures inspiring her work

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Alia Bhatt was asked to name some Indian and global icons that served as an inspiration to her. In response, Alia mentioned the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress Kate Winslet. She said that she admires Kate for her “incredible range and resilience.”

Alia also revealed her appreciation for pop singer Taylor Swift, who, in her opinion, transforms all experiences into “heartfelt music.” Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bhatt stated that the actress inspires her because she made her own path and went global when nobody even had it in their thoughts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Alia further praised her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and called her “iconic in every way.” She also named singer Shreya Ghoshal, saying that every word and rhythm was enhanced by her voice. Bhatt added, “These women embrace their journeys with such élan and ease—that authenticity is what I aim to bring to my roles.”

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film Jigra, which is set to arrive in cinemas on September 27, 2024. She will also start shooting for her YRF spy universe film, directed by Shiv Rawail, very soon. Pinkvilla recently provided an exclusive update about the schedule of the film.

According to a source close to the development, “Alia Bhatt has allotted two months to prep for her action-packed appearance in the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe, which features her as a super soldier. The actress is training with experts and is excited to embark on this journey from the end of July 2024.”

This will be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which Bhatt is expected to kickstart in 2025.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to her stunning Met Gala 2024 look: ‘The Bestest’