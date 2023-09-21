Alia Bhatt admits her initial response to nepotism was THIS; Says mom Soni Razdan struggled as an actor

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with the 2012 film Student of the Year alongside actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Since then, she has given the audiences back-to-back engaging gigs to binge on. Notably, her persevering attitude has been evident through her work as she has some impeccable acting skills too. While being a supremely talented actress, Alia recently opened up on how her mother Soni Razdan “struggled as an actor” and how she was initially naive about her privileges of stepping foot into the industry.

Alia Bhatt discusses being ‘naive’ about privileges, revealing the struggles of her mother to become an actress

While Alia Bhatt had been surrounded by the debate of nepotism in the past, she has now revealed how she was initially naive about her privileges and how despite being the wife of a director, and producer (Mahesh Bhatt), her mother Soni Razdan tussled during her acting journey. During an interview with InStyle Australia, she said that she was aware of her family being in the movie industry and added, “So I naturally was also more inclined towards it, but it’s not like my father ever spoke to me like, ‘Oh, the day you want to act, we will give you this movie.’ He never brought that up. Never. And, in fact, my mum struggled as an actor. Not many people know this. She was always looking for more work as an actor, she doesn’t feel like she got her acting due, and this is being married to a director and producer.”

Further talking about nepotism, she said that she was defensive about it initially but with age and time, her view towards it changed. “My initial response to it was very defensive because I just felt like, you know, I work hard, so why the question?” she said. “But I think with time and with age, you realise that there’s a lot of struggle in the world and there is a case to be made in acknowledging the headstart and acknowledging I had an easier path to get into the room,” added the actress.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia is currently basking in the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wherein she starred alongside actor Ranveer Singh. Alia is rejoicing the success while her career graph is witnessing exponential growth, every bit of which, she totally deserves. Recently, the Highway actress made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and also bagged the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her spectacular work in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

