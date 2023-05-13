Alia Bhatt admits making sure she did not fall at MET Gala 2023 red carpet: It’s a massive and big deal…

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood currently. She is growing professionally with each passing day and there is no denying this fact. The actress who gave a blockbuster film, Gangubai Kathiawadi last year also got married to Ranbir Kapoor and welcomed their first child last year itself. Well, she is all set to make her Hollywood debut with The Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In fact, she made it to the headlines after she made India proud at MET Gala 2023. She made a remarkable presence at this global event and fans loved her look. The Brahmastra star recently spoke to News 18 about her experience and what went behind her walk at the MET Gala.

Alia Bhatt talks about her MET Gala 2023 walk

In the interview, Alia Bhatt recalled walking the red carpet of MET Gala 2023 amidst some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actress admitted that the little girl in her was making sure that she does not fall down on the red carpet and with that, she was also making sure to get enough time to pose, take a breath, and enjoy the moment. With all eyes on her on this big day which was going to be historic for her, Alia also revealed that she was making sure that the pressure did not bog her down. “It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time,” she says.

Alia Bhatt work front

Alia Bhatt has some exciting films in her kitty. After breaking all the box office records with Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, the actress will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film will also star Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. With this film, KJo will break return on the director's seat after almost 7 years. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

