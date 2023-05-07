Alia Bhatt admits she envies hubby Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason, Reveals what he doesn’t like about her

Alia Bhatt has been garnering a lot of attention in the past few days because of her stunning MET Gala appearance. The actor made her debut on the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung gown. The actress has been doing a fabulous job balancing motherhood and her career. The new mom shared how much she missed Raha while she was away for MET Gala. Alia and Ranbir are enjoying the new phase in their live to the fullest while also balancing their career.

Alia envies Ranbir's 'saint-like' mind

Alia and Ranbir are loved by fans as the two make for the perfect couple. Both of them love spending quality time with family and often take to social media to share glimpses of their cute moments together. In a recent chat with Vice.com, Alia opened up about her seven vices including envy and anger. Talking about envy, she said, "I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up…"

What makes Alia angry

Talking about what makes her angry, Alia said, "The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy."

Alia Bhatt work front

Alia Bhatt has some exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film will also star Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. With this film, KJo will break return on the director's seat after almost 7 years. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

