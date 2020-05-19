Alia Bhatt adorably devouring mangoes with sister Shaheen in a childhood pic is the cutest thing on internet

Alia Bhatt is among the popular stars of Gen-Y. We stumbled upon a cute throwback photo of Alia with her sister Shaheen Bhatt from her childhood and it is bound to leave all mango lovers drooling. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of today, has managed to carve out a special place in people’s hearts with her terrific performances in films. With her performances like Raazi to Gully Boy to Udta Punjab to Highway, Alia managed to leave an indelible imprint in the minds of fans and now, they look forward to her future projects. Amid this, Alia also drops glimpses of her personal life with sister Shaheen Bhatt on her social media account which is a treat for her fans. However, we stumbled upon the cutest childhood photo of hers and it will leave all mango lovers in awe.

In a throwback childhood photo that is doing rounds, a cute little Alia can be seen sitting on a table with her elder sister Shaheen and adorably devouring mangoes. Clad in a pink dress, Alia is seen peeking at the camera as she relishes her favourite fruit amid the summers with her sister Shaheen. The cute photo is bound to leave you in awe of the Brahmastra star as she appears to be cute as a button while relishing mangoes with her sister Shaheen.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt captures a selfie as she goes cycling with Mahesh Bhatt, mom & sis in a throwback family vacay; PIC

The cute photo has been doing rounds on social media and fans can’t get enough of her cuteness. A few days back, certain childhood photos of Alia with her mom Soni Razdan and dad Mahesh Bhatt had surfaced on social media and they lit up the internet. Now, with this photo, all mango lovers are bound to relate with the Raazi star.

Check out Alia and Shaheen devouring mangoes in a childhood photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Alia shared a photo of herself on social media in which she could be seen flaunting her fitter body after a 60 days lockdown fitness challenge and a new haircut. Fans have been speculating since that might have turned hair stylist for the diva. On the work front, she will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi that is slated to release on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×