  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt is all hearts as Demi Lovato flashes her engagement ring following Max Ehrich's proposal

Just like Jennifer Aniston, Alia Bhatt also was all hearts for Demi Lovato and her big engagement announcement to boyfriend Max Ehrich.
3330 reads Mumbai
News,alia bhatt,Demi Lovato and Max EhrichAlia Bhatt is all hearts as Demi Lovato flashes her engagement ring following Max Ehrich's proposal
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt was full of love for Demi Lovato as the pop singer dropped some big news on social media on Thursday morning. For the uninitiated, Demi announced her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich and shared some breathtaking pictures while doing so. The singer also flaunted her stunning engagement ring as she and Max posed at the beach. Naturally, fans as well as celebs flooded the comments section and wished the happy couple. 

Just like Jennifer Aniston, Alia Bhatt also was all hearts for Demi and showered her with some love. Soon after Demi shared that she knew that she loved Max the moment she met him, Alia 'liked' Demi's engagement post. In her heartfelt post, Demi had written, "I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage." The big news fluttered many hearts. 

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Max alsow as equally smitten by Demi and mushy in his post as he wrote, "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement